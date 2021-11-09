CMC Materials Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETCMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (-4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $311.58M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCMP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.