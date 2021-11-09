Shift4 Payments Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 11:04 AM ETBy: SA News Team
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+308.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $398.5M (+85.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FOUR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.