Atmos Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETAtmos Energy Corporation (ATO)By: SA News Team
- Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $558.03M (+17.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ATO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.