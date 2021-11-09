H&R Block gains on takeover speculation following severance plan change

Nov. 09, 2021 11:15 AM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Street View of entrance H&R Block - tax preparation company in Vancouver

Margarita-Young/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) rose about 1% on speculation that a change in some executives severance plan could portend a takeover.
  • The company disclosed in an 8-K filing yesterday an amendment to its executive severance plan to pay executives more in the event of a change of control. The change doesn't apply to CEO Jeffrey Jones.
  • Earlier Dealreporter also highlighted that activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a small stake in H&R Block (HRB) in their latest 13-F filing.
  • Last week, H&R Block reports Q1 results.
