H&R Block gains on takeover speculation following severance plan change
Nov. 09, 2021 11:15 AM ET H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) rose about 1% on speculation that a change in some executives severance plan could portend a takeover.
- The company disclosed in an 8-K filing yesterday an amendment to its executive severance plan to pay executives more in the event of a change of control. The change doesn't apply to CEO Jeffrey Jones.
- Earlier Dealreporter also highlighted that activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a small stake in H&R Block (HRB) in their latest 13-F filing.
- Last week, H&R Block reports Q1 results.