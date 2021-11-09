Nasdaq to release private fund manager DEI data for free to investors
Nov. 09, 2021 11:27 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will collect and make its private fund manager diversity, equity and inclusion ("DEI") data available for free to investors via the Nasdaq eVestment platform to improve transparency and disclosure standardization.
- The data will be available starting on February 16 of next year, the company says.
- The company has worked with the Institutional Limited Partners' Association ("ILPA") and FCLTGlobal to ensure its data collection aligns with ILPA's newly published Diversity Metrics template, and respective guidlines published by each group.
- Private fund manager DEI data will be accessible to qualifying institutional asset owners within Nasdaq eVestment's private markets database, which includes profiles on more than 6K private fund managers detailing investment strategy and fund performance.
- The company's eVestment platform will collect and make available information on diversity metrics for investment company firm ownership, investment committee and professionals, in addition to aggregated diversity metrics for board and senior management of private funds' portfolio companies.
- "Through our collaboration with ILPA and FCLTGlobal we hope to provide an efficient and streamlined framework for DEI disclosure and enhanced transparency for the investment community," said Katey Bogue, vice president and head of Nasdaq private fund solutions.
- Shares of NDAQ slips 0.2% intra-day.
- Previously, (Sep. 8) Nasdaq launches Data Link platform.