Infrastructure ETFs like (PAVE) build steam as House passes $1T bill

  • Investor interest continues to grow in the infrastructure ETF marketplace as the House of Representatives passed the $1T infrastructure plan on Friday, which is set to affect roadways, bridges, railways, clean water, broadband internet, and more.
  • From an infrastructure viewpoint, the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE), which aims to offer exposure to a wide array of industrial companies, has seen heavy inflows and a strong performance.
  • PAVE has witnessed an increasing level of attention as the fund has experienced $3.56B in YTD inflows totaling the ETF's assets under management to $5.16B, according to etfdb.com.
  • PAVE also has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) from a YTD vantage point as PAVE is +36.54% and SPY is +33.92%.
  • Three other ETFs poised for potential gains are the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), Invesco Water Resources Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PHO), and the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG).
  • XLI is another industrial-based ETF that is +20.64% YTD.
  • PHO and FIVG on the other hand, are more industry-specific.
  • PHO concentrates its efforts on businesses that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
  • FIVG provides exposure to the carrier-grade networking space, including cellular antennas and routers, mobile network operators, satellite-based communications and other areas.
  • PHO is +27.28% YTD and FIVG is +21.32% YTD.
  • After months of negotiations, the $1T package has passed and now is sent to President Joe Biden's desk for signing.
