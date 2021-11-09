Infrastructure ETFs like (PAVE) build steam as House passes $1T bill
- Investor interest continues to grow in the infrastructure ETF marketplace as the House of Representatives passed the $1T infrastructure plan on Friday, which is set to affect roadways, bridges, railways, clean water, broadband internet, and more.
- From an infrastructure viewpoint, the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE), which aims to offer exposure to a wide array of industrial companies, has seen heavy inflows and a strong performance.
- PAVE has witnessed an increasing level of attention as the fund has experienced $3.56B in YTD inflows totaling the ETF's assets under management to $5.16B, according to etfdb.com.
- PAVE also has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) from a YTD vantage point as PAVE is +36.54% and SPY is +33.92%.
- Three other ETFs poised for potential gains are the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), Invesco Water Resources Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PHO), and the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG).
- XLI is another industrial-based ETF that is +20.64% YTD.
- PHO and FIVG on the other hand, are more industry-specific.
- PHO concentrates its efforts on businesses that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
- FIVG provides exposure to the carrier-grade networking space, including cellular antennas and routers, mobile network operators, satellite-based communications and other areas.
- PHO is +27.28% YTD and FIVG is +21.32% YTD.
- After months of negotiations, the $1T package has passed and now is sent to President Joe Biden's desk for signing.