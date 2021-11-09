Meta/Facebook partnership shows Disney using 'Star Wars,' Marvel for more ad deals
Nov. 09, 2021 11:35 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Walt Disney (DIS -1.2%) is launching a promotion with Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB -1.1%) that is ushering in more advertising deals tied to its Star Wars and Marvel brands.
- Visitors to Disneyland's Downtown Disney District from November 21-Jan. 5 will be able to test virtual-reality game Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, which relies on Meta's Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.
- Correspondingly, Meta will run commercials across Disney-owned outlets including ABC, ESPN, Hulu, Freeform, FX and NatGeo.
- And ahead of TV upfront ad-sales season, Disney is pursuing more unique deals with advertisers. In June, Disney allowed Hyundai to use Marvel characters in its own ads, the first time that the characters have been used in that fashion.
- And tapping its parks and its Marvel and Star Wars characters may give Disney an edge as networks compete for the rebounding spending.
- “We are bringing unique experiences that are just beyond regular run-of-schedule media,” Disney's Marco Forte tells Variety. “We are thinking about opportunities where we can take clients’ technology and marry it with our intellectual property.”