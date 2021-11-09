More insight on Gilat Satellite's 4% jump despite missing Q3 revenue
Nov. 09, 2021
- Gilat Satellite (GILT +3.6%) shows a 34% increase in Q3 revenue to $49.9M, misses consensus by $11.91M
- GAAP operating income of $0.9M, a significant improvement compared with an operating loss of $10.9M in Q3 2020.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $1.5M, compared with operating loss of $1.9M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $4M compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.6M.
- Adi Sfadia, CEO, commented: “Our revenue this quarter showed significant year over year growth as we continue to increase profitability reaching an Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million. We are especially pleased with our success in signing new deals, some of which are potentially transformable in nature and strategic."
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats consensus by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats consensus by $0.01.
