More insight on Gilat Satellite's 4% jump despite missing Q3 revenue

  • Gilat Satellite (GILT +3.6%) shows a 34% increase in Q3 revenue to $49.9M, misses consensus by $11.91M
  • GAAP operating income of $0.9M, a significant improvement compared with an operating loss of $10.9M in Q3 2020.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $1.5M, compared with operating loss of $1.9M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4M compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.6M.
  • Adi Sfadia, CEO, commented: “Our revenue this quarter showed significant year over year growth as we continue to increase profitability reaching an Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million. We are especially pleased with our success in signing new deals, some of which are potentially transformable in nature and strategic."
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats consensus by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats consensus by $0.01.
