Cannabis marketing platform Springbig to go public through SPAC Tuatara Capital

  • The loyalty and marketing automation platform in the cannabis industry, springbig signs deal to go public through the reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company Tuatara Capital Acquisition (TCAC +1.1%).
  • Equity value of the combined company is estimated to be ~$500M, post-transaction at $10 per share; cash on hand to be $200M
  • Additionally, a $13M private investment in public equity has commitments from Tuatara Capital and existing investors, including TVC Capital, Key Investment Partners, and springbig's Founder and CEO Jeffrey Harris.
  • Founded in 2017, springbig drives loyalty and customer engagement through its B2B2C SaaS platform, serving over 1000 cannabis retailers and brands across the United States and Canada. In the last 12 months, it has achieved attributable gross merchandise value (GMV) of over $7B.
  • The company says stock will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SBIG".
  • The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • To read more about SPAC news, click here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.