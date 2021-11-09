Cannabis marketing platform Springbig to go public through SPAC Tuatara Capital
Nov. 09, 2021 11:36 AM ETTuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (TCAC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The loyalty and marketing automation platform in the cannabis industry, springbig signs deal to go public through the reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company Tuatara Capital Acquisition (TCAC +1.1%).
- Equity value of the combined company is estimated to be ~$500M, post-transaction at $10 per share; cash on hand to be $200M
- Additionally, a $13M private investment in public equity has commitments from Tuatara Capital and existing investors, including TVC Capital, Key Investment Partners, and springbig's Founder and CEO Jeffrey Harris.
- Founded in 2017, springbig drives loyalty and customer engagement through its B2B2C SaaS platform, serving over 1000 cannabis retailers and brands across the United States and Canada. In the last 12 months, it has achieved attributable gross merchandise value (GMV) of over $7B.
- The company says stock will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SBIG".
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- To read more about SPAC news, click here.