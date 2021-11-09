Twitter Blue subscriptions spread across U.S., New Zealand
Nov. 09, 2021 11:42 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Twitter (TWTR -1.2%) has announced that its Twitter Blue premium subscription is now available across iOS, Android and the Web in the U.S. and New Zealand.
- That follows a launch earlier this year in Australia and Canada.
- Twitter Blue subscribers can pay U.S. $2.99/month or NZD$4.49/month to get an ad-free article experience when visiting many news sites from Twitter, including The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, Reuters, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider and The Hollywood Reporter.
- The subscription also includes exclusive app icons and themes and Bookmark Folders, and "Undo Tweet," among other features, and Twitter is introducing customizable navigation bars so subscribers can personalize their app.
- The launch in Canada and Australia came in early June, with its subscriber-only features offered at C$3.49/month and A$4.49/month respectively.