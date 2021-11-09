Adient Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 11:50 AM ETAdient plc (ADNT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.61 vs. $1.15 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.08B (-14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADNT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.