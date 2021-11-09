SunOpta Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 09, 2021 11:51 AM ETSunOpta Inc. (STKL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 vs. -$0.01 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.04M (-34.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, STKL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.