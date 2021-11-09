SunOpta Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 11:51 AM ETSunOpta Inc. (STKL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 vs. -$0.01 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.04M (-34.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STKL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.