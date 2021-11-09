Wendy's Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 11:54 AM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.49M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward.