Clover Health is years away from profitability target - BofA
Nov. 09, 2021 11:56 AM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor26 Comments
- After two consecutive sessions of gains, Clover Health Investments (CLOV -5.7%) has turned lower in morning hours despite better-than-expected revenue posted by the company for Q3 2021.
- Noting the results that fell short of their more conservative estimates, Bank of America analysts led by Kevin Fischbeck argue that the company is years away from reaching the profitability target.
- On the earnings call on Monday, Clover (NASDAQ:CLOV) CEO Vivek Garipalli highlighted the plans to benefit from the recent Star Ratings upgrade issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the company’s PPO plan.
- “Not only does the stars upgrade highlight our approach and operational execution, but it will also have a significant financial benefit in 2023,” Garipalli remarked.
- However, BofA analysts are not convinced. “While Clover Health (CLOV) sees a path to competitive profitability on Stars improvement, despite offering better benefits than peers, we remain Underperform on the lack of visibility as target is likely years away from materializing (2024 at the earliest),” they argued.
- The firm maintains price target of $10 per share on the stock to imply a premium of ~24.5% to the last close.
- In June, BofA downgraded Clover (CLOV) to Underperform from Neutral.