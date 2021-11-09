AerCap Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 11:59 AM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AerCap (NYSE:AER) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+61.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (+20.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AER has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.