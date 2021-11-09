Boxlight Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETBoxlight Corporation (BOXL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 vs. $0.20 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.05M (+533.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BOXL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.