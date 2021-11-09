Biogen says probe is underway for death following its Alzheimer’s therapy
Nov. 09, 2021 1:06 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Biogen (BIIB -1.2%) looks set to continue the losses for the third straight session after the company said it was investigating the death of a 75-year-old patient who had received the biotech’s newly approved Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm.
- Before the death, the patient is said to have been diagnosed with a swelling in the brain following the hospitalization. And the company said that it was not yet clear if the condition was related to Aduhelm. However, the prescribing information for the treatment warns of the risk of a brain swelling condition called ARIA-E.
- “All the recently published cases related to Aduhelm are under careful review as well as medical evaluation, including the fatal case of a 75-year-old patient whose cause of death remains under investigation and who was diagnosed during hospitalization with cerebral edema thought to be ARIA-E,” The Wall Street Journal reported quoting the company.
- The mortality was reported by a physician in a Food and Drug Administration drug-safety database in Q3 2021. The data prompted RBC Capital Markets to sound caution over the uptake of the drug.
- “We caution against overinterpreting causality from the AERS database but do believe this illustrates why physicians may be more conservative about initial prescribing even once there is greater access, until experience with benefit/risk accrues,” the analyst Brian Abrahams wrote.
- Aduhelm brought only ~0.3M in revenue during Q3 2021 compared to $2M in Q2 2021.