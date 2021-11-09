MiNK Therapeutics gains with bullish calls from analysts on cell therapy platform

Nov. 09, 2021 1:31 PM ETMiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Several Wall Street analysts have initiated their coverage on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT +6.1%) with Buy equivalent ratings driving the stock higher for the second consecutive session.
  • B. Riley Securities' analyst Kalpit Patel argues that the company’s invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies offer it a competitive advantage in the crowded field of cell therapies. Patel begins the coverage with a Buy rating, and the price target of $24 per share indicates a premium of ~27% to the last close.
  • Meanwhile, Baird’s Jack Allen with an Outperform rating on the stock highlights the “strong” therapeutic potential of iNKT cells “given their natural allogeneicity and proven cell killing ability.”
  • “With clinical readouts in at least four indications expected over the coming ~12 months, MiNK has a number of ways to win," he added. The price target of $26 implies a premium of ~37% to the last close.
  • In addition, William Blair has also issued an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Three presentations on iNKT cells are scheduled at the upcoming 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), MiNK (NASDAQ:INKT) announced in a press release on Tuesday.
