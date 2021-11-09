Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETSpectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (compared to -$0.27 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.52M
- Over the last 2 years, SPPI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.