Kinross Gold Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021
- Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $902.79M (-20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KGC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
