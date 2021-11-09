Fortuna Silver Mines Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $168.1M (+101.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FSM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
