FICO FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- FICO (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.18 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $346.8M (-7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FICO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.