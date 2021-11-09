Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETLineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.51M (-10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 downward revisions and 0 upward revisions; revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward revisions.
- Over the last 2 years, EPS have beaten estimates 63% of the times while revenue has beaten estimates 25% of the times.