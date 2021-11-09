SpartanNash Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPTN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.