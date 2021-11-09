Beyond Meat Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (-39.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.1M (+12.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, BYND has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Credit Suisse lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to an Underperform rating after having it slotted at Neutral; Slashes its price target to $75 from $123.
  • The firm takes a negative stance on BYND after the weak guidance update where Beyond Meat now expects its net revenues of approximately $106M vs. prior guidance of $120M-$140M and consensus of $132.88M.
  • It adds up to the Barclays' bearish view with recent cut of its price target to $80 from $90.
  • Impossible Foods (IMPF), a competitor to Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), is said in talks to be raise about $500M in a new funding raising round that will value the company at about $7B.
