Luminar Technologies rallies after Nvidia deal and gives a lift to other lidar stocks

Nov. 09, 2021 2:35 PM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), LAZR, LIDR, INVZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Luminar Technologies (LAZR +18.9%) has settled back from its huge premarket gain of over 50% after its product was selected by Nvidia for its Drive Hyperion autonomous driving platform. Shares of LAZR are at $20.70 vs. the 52-week range of $10.11 to $47.80.
  • AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 9.08% higher on volume of over 4.4M shares. The 52-week range is $4.08 to $14.49.
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is up 13.71% to $5.39 on volume of over 11.5M shares. The 52-week range is $4.40 to $17.75.
  • Meanwhile, Velodyne Lidar (VLDR -8.7%) is missing out on the fun after Citi downgrades the stock to a Neutral rating from Buy due to a softer outlook for future sales. The price target was cut to $8 from $17. VLDR trades at $6.68 vs. the 52-week trading range of $5.55 to $30.81.
  • Compare lidar stocks side by side.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.