Luminar Technologies rallies after Nvidia deal and gives a lift to other lidar stocks
Nov. 09, 2021 2:35 PM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), LAZR, LIDR, INVZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Luminar Technologies (LAZR +18.9%) has settled back from its huge premarket gain of over 50% after its product was selected by Nvidia for its Drive Hyperion autonomous driving platform. Shares of LAZR are at $20.70 vs. the 52-week range of $10.11 to $47.80.
- AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 9.08% higher on volume of over 4.4M shares. The 52-week range is $4.08 to $14.49.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is up 13.71% to $5.39 on volume of over 11.5M shares. The 52-week range is $4.40 to $17.75.
- Meanwhile, Velodyne Lidar (VLDR -8.7%) is missing out on the fun after Citi downgrades the stock to a Neutral rating from Buy due to a softer outlook for future sales. The price target was cut to $8 from $17. VLDR trades at $6.68 vs. the 52-week trading range of $5.55 to $30.81.
