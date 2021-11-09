Five9 surges almost 14% on outlook, UBS upgrade
Nov. 09, 2021 2:43 PM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)ZMBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) kept rising Tuesday as the cloud computing company's shares surged almost 14% following a strong earnings report and positive sentiment from Wall Street analysts.
- On Monday, Five9 (FIVN) turned in a third-quarter profit of 28 cents a share, excluding one-time times, on revenue of $154.3 million, compared to earnings of 27 cents a share, on $112.1 million in revenue in the same period a year ago. Wall Street analysts had forecast Five9 (FIVN) to earn 23 cents a share on almost $147 million in sales.
- For its fourth quarter, Five9 (FIVN) said it expect to earn 36 cents to 37 cents a share, on revenue in a range of $164.5 million to $165.5 million.
- Five9 (FIVN) specializes in cloud software for contact centersk including virtual contact center cloud platforms contact center customer services.
- UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis liked what she saw from Five9 (FIVN) and raised her rating on the company's stock to buy from neutral. McGinnis also lifted her price target on Five9's (FIVN) shares to $195 from $175, saying that the company is "well positioned" to maintain high growth into 2022.
- At Baird, analyst William Power left his outperform rating and $200-a-share target price unchanged. Power said that highlight for Five9 included enterprise subscription revenue rising 51% in the third quarter, compared to a gain of 35% in the same period last year.
- In September, Five9 (FIVN) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) agreed to terminate Zoom's proposed all-stock acquisition of Five9 after Five9 shareholders rejected the deal.