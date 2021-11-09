Valkyrie CEO is optimistic about the future of Bitcoin ETFs
Nov. 09, 2021 4:50 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), BTFBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The future of the crypto market appears bright through the eyes of Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie, as she is optimistic about both the crypto landscape and the future of crypto ETF wrappers.
- In an interview with Seeking Alpha, Wald alluded to the fact that the launching of the recent Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) will hopefully be the beginning point to other future crypto ETF wrappers.
- Regarding the future of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and crypto ETFs, Wald said she's “very excited and bullish for next year. I think that there will be a comfort come Q1 … as there is still a lot of money waiting on the sidelines.”
- Retail investors have clearly shown that demand is here for Bitcoin, but it will be interesting to see how the evolution of the crypto ETF landscape adjusts as sideline wealth enters the picture over time.
- “I think that there [are] large pools of wealth and money managers from sovereign wealth funds, pensions, insurance that are still waiting to see how the structure does," Wald said.
- The CEO also said Valkyrie likes how the market is reacting to BTF, and how the product is standing up from a functionality vantage point. Moreover investors appear to feel that the ETF is a great building block that offers exposure to Bitcoin.
- Daily price action: BTC-USD +1.83% and BTF +1.72%.
- The latest entrant into the crypto ETF market fire is BlockFi. The firm filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday to launch a physically backed Bitcoin ETF.