Coinbase lower after missing Q3 revenue estimates

Nov. 09, 2021 4:07 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor45 Comments
  • Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $1.31B (+315.9% Y/Y) misses by $270M.
  • Shares -7.6%.
  • Press Release
  • GAAP EPS $1.62 vs. $6.42 q/q
  • Monthly transacting users 7.4 million, -16% q/q, estimate 7.09 million
  • Trading volume $327 billion, -29% q/q, estimate $308.88 billion
  • Retail trading volume $93 billion, -36% q/q, estimate $99.42 billion
  • Institutional trading volume $234 billion, -26% q/q, estimate $210.91 billion
  • Assets on platform $255 billion, +42% q/q
  • Adjusted Ebitda $618 million, -46% q/q, estimate $662.3 million (range $324.0 million to $1.06 billion).
