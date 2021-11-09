Coinbase lower after missing Q3 revenue estimates
Nov. 09, 2021
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $1.31B (+315.9% Y/Y) misses by $270M.
- Shares -7.6%.
- GAAP EPS $1.62 vs. $6.42 q/q
- Monthly transacting users 7.4 million, -16% q/q, estimate 7.09 million
- Trading volume $327 billion, -29% q/q, estimate $308.88 billion
- Retail trading volume $93 billion, -36% q/q, estimate $99.42 billion
- Institutional trading volume $234 billion, -26% q/q, estimate $210.91 billion
- Assets on platform $255 billion, +42% q/q
- Adjusted Ebitda $618 million, -46% q/q, estimate $662.3 million (range $324.0 million to $1.06 billion).