Robinhood's crypto wallet waitlist hits 1.6M, Discord CEO considers linking Ether
Nov. 09, 2021 4:13 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), DSCDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) reveals that 1.6M people are on the company's waitlist for its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and crypto wallet, Robinhood Chief Operating Officer Christine Brown told Decrypt and Yahoo Finance at a live event.
- This compares with 1M people just a few weeks ago.
- Still, shares of HOOD dip 3.4% after it investigated reports of bank transfer issues.
- Brown says the crypto wallet, which will enable users to move digital currencies in and out of brokerage accounts, is to be launched late in Q1 of next year.
- Recall earlier this month, Brown said the company will introduce its crypto wallet to more users every week until early next year.
- In other crypto-related news, it appears that Discord (DSCD) Founder and CEO Jason Citron posted a screenshot that shows Discord connecting to Ethereum (ETH-USD), signaling that it's "probably nothing," he writes in a tweet on Monday.
- The screenshot also show the option to connect using Ethereum (ETH-USD) wallet MetaMask or WalletConnect, though CoinDesk notes that the options aren't available on Discord's (DSCD) app as of Tuesday.
- In September, Robinhood said it will let its first set of customers begin to test crypto wallets on the company's app.