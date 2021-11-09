Fulgent Genetics EPS beats by $0.80, beats on revenue
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.05 beats by $0.80; GAAP EPS of $3.93 beats by $2.36.
- Revenue of $227.87M (+124.0% Y/Y) beats by $20.82M.
- Q4 2021 Outlook: Total Revenue of approximately $189 million, Core Revenue of approximately $32 million, representing growth of 166% year-over-year.
2021 Outlook: Total Revenue of approximately $930 million versus previous guidance of $800 million, Core Revenue of approximately $115 million versus previous guidance of $110 million, representing growth of 215% year-over-year, GAAP income of approximately $15.50 per share, Non-GAAP income of approximately $16.00 per share.