Inovio Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue
Nov. 09, 2021 4:11 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $0.29M (+20.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.68M.
- Shares +2.13%.
- Press Release
- CEO comment: "With much of the world still requiring broader access to vaccines, INO-4800 is particularly well-positioned to address global vaccine needs, having been shown, in clinical trials to-date, to be well-tolerated and to generate balanced immune responses which comprise both T and B cell engagement. In addition, INO-4800 has demonstrated a favorable thermostability profile that could facilitate global distribution. I am pleased to share that the dosing for INNOVATE Phase 3 segment is underway and we aim to have interim efficacy data in the first half 2022."