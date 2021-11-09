Biden plans in-person meeting with heads of Canada, Mexico - Reuters
Nov. 09, 2021 4:11 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- President Joe Biden is planning to host an in-person meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as soon as next week, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- If it occurs, it would be the first meeting of the heads of the three countries in more than five years. Biden has had virtual meetings with Lopez Obrador and Trudeau since taking office in January, and he and Trudeau attended the G20 meeting in Rome. The in-person event comes amid friction among the three countries over energy, immigration, and trade policies.
- The U.S. and Mexico differ over immigration issues, with Mexico urging the U.S. invest more to reduce the flow of immigration at the U.S. southern border. And Canada and the U.S. have disagreed over trade involving lumber and pipelines, Reuters said.
- In 2020, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement went into effect, replacing 1994's North American Free Trade Agreement.