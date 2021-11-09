Nautilus EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.23.
- Revenue of $137.96M (-11.2% Y/Y) misses by $12.75M.
- Shares -12.6%.
- CEO comment: “As we look ahead, we have great conviction that a winning personalized connected fitness experience is the future of Nautilus. We have made significant progress executing against our North Star (NSBK) strategy, including the recent VAY acquisition that enhances our software development capabilities and adds new and innovative features to the JRNY platform. The business impact of these strategic initiatives has already exceeded our expectations, with nearly 200,000 JRNY members today, about 3x where we were a year-ago. While we are thrilled with this initial success, we are just scratching the surface of where we believe we can take the business and cement our leadership position within the digitally connected fitness space. We have made the strategic decision to accelerate our investment in JRNY® for the remainder of fiscal 2022 and in fiscal 2023, with a focus on product innovation and marketing. This will enable our digital subscription business to be accretive sooner than previously expected and ultimately accelerate our roadmap to achieving a sustainable operating margin target of 15% by one year to fiscal 2025, with margins expanding to high teens by fiscal 2026.”