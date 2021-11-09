ON24 EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Nov. 09, 2021 4:14 PM ETON24, Inc. (ONTF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ON24 (NYSE:ONTF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $49.4M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.37M.
- Press Release
- For the fourth quarter of 2021, ON24 expects:
- Total revenue of $51.0 to $52.0M; Non-GAAP operating loss of $4.7 to $3.7M; and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.10) to $(0.08) using approximately 48.2M basic and diluted shares outstanding.
- For the full year 2021, ON24 expects: Total revenue of $202.6 to $203.6M; Non-GAAP operating loss of $0.9M to non-GAAP operating income of $0.1M; and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.04) to $(0.02) using approximately 43.6M basic and diluted shares outstanding.