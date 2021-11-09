Jazz Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.89, beats on revenue

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.20 beats by $0.89; GAAP EPS of -$0.86 beats by $1.39.
  • Revenue of $838.12M (+39.5% Y/Y) beats by $6.07M.
  • Press Release
  • Net leverage ratio reduced by 0.5x to 4.4x1 in the five months following GW transaction close.
  • Raising full year 2021 earnings guidance: Revenues $3,020 - $3,100M from $3,020 - $3,180M, Neuroscience $2,275 - $2,345M from $2,260 - $2,360M, Oncology $715 - $735M from $715 - $835M, Net loss per diluted share ($7.00) - ($5.40) from ($9.40) - ($6.70).
