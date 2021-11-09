Western Midstream Partners EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue

  • Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.61 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $763.84M (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $51.91M.
  • CEO comment: "Due to our outperformance this quarter, we now expect to finish the year above the high end of our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.825 to $1.925 billion. Furthermore, we expect to be below the high end of our 2021 capital expenditure range of $275 million to $375 million. This expectation reflects a slight shift in producer activity into 2022, thus reducing capital requirements in 2021, and our team's continued focus on reducing costs and enhancing operational efficiencies."
