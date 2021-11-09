Kaleyra EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue
Nov. 09, 2021 4:21 PM ET
- Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of -$0.29 misses by $0.22.
- Revenue of $84M (+119.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.96M.
- Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $87.0 – $89.0 million vs. consensus of $88.05 million.
- Full Year 2021 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $264.7 – $266.7 million, representing an increase of the previously communicated guidance, including the revenue from mGage since its acquisition closed on June 1, 2021.
