Kaleyra EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue

Nov. 09, 2021 4:21 PM ETKaleyra, Inc. (KLR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of -$0.29 misses by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $84M (+119.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.96M.
  • Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $87.0 – $89.0 million vs. consensus of $88.05 million.
  • Full Year 2021 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $264.7 – $266.7 million, representing an increase of the previously communicated guidance, including the revenue from mGage since its acquisition closed on June 1, 2021.
  • Press Release
