COMPASS CEO says investors need education about benefits of psychedelics as stock falls 17%
Nov. 09, 2021 5:30 PM ETCOMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The head of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) contended Tuesday that investors should keep in mind the positive results displayed in a recent clinical trial of its experimental psychedelics-based treatment for depression.
- His comments came as safety concerns stemming from the study sparked a double-digit percentage slide in the company's shares.
- George Goldsmith, co-founder and CEO of the drug developer, told CNBC that the trial of its psilocybin product showed "breathtaking" results in combating treatment-resistant depression.
- Psilocybin represents the same hallucinogenic agent active in psychedelic mushrooms.
- Despite hitting the primary endpoint for the mid-stage trial, CMPS plunged 17% on Tuesday after 12 study participants experienced serious treatment-emergent adverse events, including suicidal behavior.
- "I think we need to look at both benefit and risk," Goldsmith said. "We saw a huge amount of benefit and expected risk we would see in this population."
- Goldsmith pointed out that the population targeted by the study has a high risk of suicidal thoughts, suggesting that those cases shouldn't detract from the successful treatment of others in the trial.
- The COMPASS CEO did not believe that the adverse events in the trial would limit its chances of eventually securing regulatory approval for the drug.
- Calling it "a very difficult patient population," Goldsmith noted that other depression drugs had received approval after deaths in their clinical trials, which did not happen with the psilocybin study.
- "I think that there's more education that has to happen for investors, obviously," he said. "We're quite convinced from a regulatory perspective."
- CMPS dropped $7.06 on Tuesday to close at $36. The slide retraced gains posted over the previous few weeks, taking the stock off an eight-month high.
- Even taking its recent sell-off into account, CMPS has dramatically outshined the overall markets during the past month. Shares have climbed nearly 37% during that time, compared to a 7% rise in the S&P 500: