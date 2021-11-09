Unity dips 9% despite Q3 beat-and-raise; Company buying Weta technology
Nov. 09, 2021 4:25 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor53 Comments
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) is 9.2% lower after hours following third-quarter earnings, where it topped expectations on top and bottom lines and raised full-year guidance.
- Unity also reported it had a definitive deal to buy the technology business of director/producer Peter Jackson's well known house Weta Digital, including its tools, pipeline, technology and engineering talent, for $1.625 billion. Weta's visual effects and animation teams will still exist as a stand-alone entity.
- "Bringing Weta Digital into the Unity family will materially advance our relevance with artists, and increase our addressable market, setting us up well for our long term growth prospects," says Chief Financial Officer Luis Visoso.
- Unity's revenues grew 43% to $286.3 million. Of that, Create Solutions revenue grew 34% to $83.7 million, and Operate Solutions revenue rose 54% to $185 million, while Strategic Partnerships and Other revenue fell 3% to $17.6 million.
- The company narrowed its GAAP operating loss to $126.8 million (44% of revenue) from a year-ago loss of $141.7 million (71% of revenue). (Non-GAAP operating loss widened to $12.1 million from a year-ago loss of $8.4 million, each of those 4% of revenue).
- For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $285 million-$290 million (in line with consensus for $287.1 million, and representing growth of 29-32%), and a non-GAAP operating loss of $20 million to $25 million. For the full year, it's raising expectations: revenues forecast at $1.08 billion-$1.085 billion (above expectations for $1.06 billion, and representing growth of 40%), and a non-GAAP operating loss of $59 million to $64 million.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.