- Beauty Health Company (SKIN +0.1%) shares plummet as the company reports that CEO Clint Carnell will be transitioning out of his role with the company.
- Meanwhile, the company reported revenue of $68.1M (+97% Y/Y), beats by $10M, and EPS of -$1.63, may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.02.
- Revenue is up 72% versus the comparable quarter in 2019.
- "Our strength demonstrates the diversification of our business across channels and geographies, as well as the favorable secular tailwinds that remain strong and we believe are here to stay," said Executive Chairman Brent Saunders.
- Q3 adjusted gross margin increased to 71.5% compared to 68.3% in Q3 2020. The improvement in gross profit was due to fixed cost leverage from higher than expected sales, improved average selling prices for Delivery Systems, as well as cost savings initiatives, partially offset by higher supply chain and logistics costs.
- The margin decreased from Q2 2021 by 3.4% due to supply chain challenges and increases in logistics costs. The company expects the continued headwinds from global supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures to weigh on margins into 2022.
- Raises FY2021 guidance: Revenue is now expected to be between $245M and $255M vs prior guidance of $230M to $240M and consensus of $240M.
- Shares are down 8.96% AH.
