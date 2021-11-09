Wynn Resorts is down slightly after announcing CEO transition
Nov. 09, 2021 4:33 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) announces Matt Maddox will leave the company on January 31, 2022. Following a unanimous request by the board, Maddox agreed to remain on the Wynn Macau Limited and Wynn Interactive Limited Boards through the end of 2022.
- Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Interactive and who has served as President and CFO of Wynn Resorts, has been selected by the board to become CEO of Wynn Resorts and a member of the board with an effective date of February 1, 2022.
- Also out today, Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Q3 report was highlighted by record adjusted property EBITDA tallies at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor, but another soft quarter in Macau where COVID restrictions are still in place.
- Shares of WYNN are down 0.82% in after-hours trading following the CEO development and Q3 earnings topper.