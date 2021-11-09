Invesco reports 4.3% growth in October prelim AUM driven by favorable market returns

Nov. 09, 2021 4:35 PM ET Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Invesco sign is seen on their Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) reports October prelim AUM stood at $1,593.7B, a 4.3% increase over prior month compared to a 2.2% dip in September prelim AUM.
  • Total net inflows were $18.8B; firm achieved net long-term inflows of $3B with non-management fee earning net inflows of $5B and money market net inflows were $10.8B.
  • AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $44B, FX increased AUM by $2B.
  • Prelim average total AUM for the quarter through Oct. 31 stood at $1,560.4B, and prelim average active AUM for the quarter through Oct. 31 were $1,074.1B.
