Taboola.com EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue, raises guidance
Nov. 09, 2021 4:38 PM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $338.77M (+16.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.4M.
- Raises full year guidance: New revenue guidance $1,363M - $1,367M (mid-point of $1,365M), up 15% year over year, versus prior $1,351 - $1,359 (mid-point of $1,355M). Gross profit $427M - $430M, versus prior $418M - $424M. Ex-TAC gross profit of $512M - $515M, versus prior $503M - $509M. Adjusted EBITDA $174M - $177M (mid-point $175.5M), versus prior $168M - $171M (mid-point $169.5M).
- While Q3 revenue narrowly beat the consensus analyst estimate, it more comfortably beat Taboola's own guidance of $331M - $335M. Taboola's previous guidance was $338M to $342M, which was reduced by $7M to reflect the adoption of net revenue accounting for Connexity.
- Similarly, gross profit of $108M beat Taboola's most recent guidance of $101M-$103M, ex-TAC gross profit of $127M beat guidance of $122M-$124M, net income (loss) of $17M beat guidance of -$7M to -$5M, and adjusted EBITDA of $40M beat guidance of $36M-$37M.
- Press Release
- [Updated to add detail about the company's guidance.]