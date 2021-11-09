Electrameccanica Vehicles EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue

  • Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $0.11M (-66.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.14M.
  • Press Release
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were $228.8 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Bal Bhullar, ElectraMeccanica’s CFO: “Revenues from our initial commercial SOLO deliveries are being recognized in the fourth quarter and we expect these to begin scaling in the coming year. With over $228 million on our balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, we’ve set the stage for growth as all of our focus turns towards ramping production and the buildout for our U.S. base of operations in Mesa, Arizona..".
