Coinbase stock slides 14% after Q3 results reflect declining crypto prices
Nov. 09, 2021 4:43 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor107 Comments
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock drops 14% in after-hours trading after Q3 revenue falls short of consensus, reflecting reduced activity in the cryptocurrency market.
- The company expects the number of retail monthly transacting users to increase in Q4 from Q3's level.
- "As our year-to-date results have clearly demonstrated, our business is volatile," the company said in its Q3 letter to shareholders.
- "While we entered Q3 with softer crypto market conditions, driven by low volatility and declining crypto asset prices, market conditions improved meaningfully later in the quarter which we have continued to see into early Q4," the company said.
- For October, retail MTUs were 11.7M and total trading volume was $186B, the company said.
- For 2021, the company forecasts a range of average retail MTUs of 8.0M-8.5M.
- Anticipates average net transaction revenue per user will be in the high $50s per month for 2021.
- Expressed as a percentage of net revenue, Coinbase (COIN) sees 2021 transaction expenses in the mid-teens and sales & marketing expenses at ~10%.
- Sees 2021 technology and development and G&A expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, at ~$1.4B.
- Q3 net revenue of $1.24B, missing the $1.58B consensus, slides from $2.03B in Q2.
- Q3 EPS of $1.62 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.43 and compares with EPS of $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 MTUs of 7.4M slips from 8.8M in Q2 2021 and trading volume of $327B falls from $462B in Q2.
- Q3 retail trading volume of $93M fell from $145M in Q2 and rose from $18M in Q3 2020; institutional trading volume of $234M declined from $317M in Q2 and increased from $27M in Q3 2020.
- Assets on platform increase to $255B from $180B in Q2.
- Q3 total operating expenses of $1.02B declined from $1.35B in Q2 and increased from $213.9M in the year-ago quarter. Transaction expenses of $197.3M fell 41% from Q2; technology and development expenses rose 22% Q/Q to $356.3M.
- Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.
- Earlier, Coinbase lower after missing Q3 revenue estimate.