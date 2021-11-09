NGL Energy Partners EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue; reaffirms full year guidance
Nov. 09, 2021
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.75B (+49.6% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $146.3M, compared to $138.0M for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021.
- Produced water volumes processed increased approximately 37% versus the same period in the prior year, with volumes growing approximately 94,000 barrels per day, or 5.6%, versus the preceding quarter.
- The company reaffirmed Fiscal 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $570 million - $600 million and expected full year capital expenditures of approximately $115 million.