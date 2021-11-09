Aurora Cannabis posts quarterly decline as consumer cannabis underperforms
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) has lost ~3.2% in the post-market after the company reported another decline in quarterly revenue. (All financials are mentioned in Canadian dollars).
- During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, total cannabis net revenue dropped ~11% to $60.1M as consumer cannabis net revenue fell ~44% YoY to ~$19.1M. The company attributed the weakness in the consumer segment to a COVID-led decline in demand from Canada.
- However, the medical cannabis net revenue expanded by ~23% YoY to $41.0M, driven by ~146% YoY growth in the international medical business.
- Meanwhile, adj. gross margin improved to 54% from 48% from the prior-year quarter due to favorable shifts in sales mix and the strength in medical markets.
- Aurora (ACB) says that so far, it has delivered $33M in annualized run-rate cost savings after identifying cash savings of $60M – $80M. The remainder of the savings are expected to be realized before the end of Q2 FY23.
Last week, Aurora (ACB) rival Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) also fell after reporting its Q2 financials for FY22.