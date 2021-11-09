Aurora Cannabis posts quarterly decline as consumer cannabis underperforms

Nov. 09, 2021 5:02 PM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor17 Comments

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) has lost ~3.2% in the post-market after the company reported another decline in quarterly revenue. (All financials are mentioned in Canadian dollars).
  • During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, total cannabis net revenue dropped ~11% to $60.1M as consumer cannabis net revenue fell ~44% YoY to ~$19.1M. The company attributed the weakness in the consumer segment to a COVID-led decline in demand from Canada.
  • However, the medical cannabis net revenue expanded by ~23% YoY to $41.0M, driven by ~146% YoY growth in the international medical business.
  • Meanwhile, adj. gross margin improved to 54% from 48% from the prior-year quarter due to favorable shifts in sales mix and the strength in medical markets.
  • Aurora (ACB) says that so far, it has delivered $33M in annualized run-rate cost savings after identifying cash savings of $60M – $80M. The remainder of the savings are expected to be realized before the end of Q2 FY23.

  • Last week, Aurora (ACB) rival Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) also fell after reporting its Q2 financials for FY22.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.