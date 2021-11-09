U.S. crude supply fell 2.5M barrels last week, API says
Nov. 09, 2021 5:15 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor26 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 2.5M barrels of oil for the week ending November 5.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 4.5M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 3.3M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 234K barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories rose by 1M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- December WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $84.61/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $84.15/bbl.
- USO +0.2% after-hours.