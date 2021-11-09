U.S. crude supply fell 2.5M barrels last week, API says

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 2.5M barrels of oil for the week ending November 5.
  • Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 4.5M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 3.3M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 234K barrels.
  • Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories rose by 1M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
  • December WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $84.61/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $84.15/bbl.
  • USO +0.2% after-hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.