Thermo Fisher Scientific prices euro-denominated senior notes offering
Nov. 09, 2021 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) priced an offering of €2.8B principal amount which will be divided into separate tranches: €1.7B rincipal amount of its floating rate senior notes due 2023 at the issue price of 100.744% of their principal amount, €550M principal amount of its 0.000% senior notes due 2023 at the issue price of 100.321% of their principal amount and €550M principal amount of its 0.000% senior notes due 2025 at the issue price of 99.868% of their principal amount..
- The Offering is expected to close on or about Nov.18.
- Net proceeds to be used for paying a portion of the cash consideration payable for the pending acquisition of PPD; also it may be used for general corporate purposes.
- Thermo Fisher intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the sustainability notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, certain green or social eligible projects